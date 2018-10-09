Man robbed at gunpoint at bank drive-thru

Police are looking for a man who robbed a motorist at a bank drive thru in downtown Milford Tuesday, Oct. 8, at about 6:40 p.m.

Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred at the drive-thru of People’s United Bank, 190 Broad St. The male suspect walked up to the vehicle driver while he was in the drive-thru, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he take money out of his account and hand it to him. The suspect then left the area on foot heading in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5`10″, thin build, possibly with a mustache, wearing gray pants and gray hoodie under a black Adidas style hooded jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department, Detective Dennis Broderick at 203-783-4732, or [email protected].

Reference case #5290-18