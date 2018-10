Sean Park and Ben Cogan scored goals when the Foran High boys soccer team defeated Jonathan Law, 2-0, on Monday.

Both goals came in the first half for coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions.

Brendan May had the assist on Park’s tally in the 27th minute.

Thirteen minutes later, Ben Carlson assisted on Cogan’s goal.

Foran led in shots, 10-3.

The Lions’ Luca Marinelli earned the shut out.

Law’s Daniel Markut made eight saves.

The corner chances were even at 3-all.