Lauralton Hall fell to Fairfield Ludlowe, 3-0, on Monday night.

Theresa Piscitelli had 5 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs.

Anna Farruggio had 5 assists.

For the Falcons (9-2) Jo Blanco had 11 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Molly Cronin had 7 kills; and Ava Sanborn 14 assists, 2 aces and 2 digs.

Lauralton Hall’s “Pink Game” is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. vs Wilbur Cross.

This match will support the fight against breast cancer with donations benefiting the Get In Touch Foundation.