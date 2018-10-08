Milford Mirror

Girls soccer: Lady Lawmen defeat Foran Lions, 3-0

By Peter Vander Veer on October 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jocelyn Wirth had a goal and two assists in leading the Jonathan Law girls soccer team to a 3-0 blanking of city rival Foran High in a Southern Connecticut Conference game played on Monday night at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex.

It was the second time in less than a week that Law, with a 4-1-4 record, had beaten the 2-7-1 Lions. Law recorded a 1-0 win last week.

Wirth, a senior captain, fed pass to freshman Shelby Green in the game’s 36th minute as the Lady Lawmen took a 1-0 first-half lead.

Samara Thacker converted after taking a long pass from Wirth before chipping a shot over the head of Lions’ keeper Abigail Lucas (7 saves) a little over 28 minutes into the second half.

Wirth completed her night with a goal on a shot from in close which beat Lucas to the wide side. Her goal came with 19:48 to play.

Law outshot Foran, 10-2.

Jillian Hall played the first 73 minutes in goal for Law and didn’t have to make a save. Her replacement, Morgan Taylor made two saves.

“We played a much better second half than a first,” said Law coach J.D. Rhode. “I thought we got the ball through much better in the second half and it allowed us to get better opportunities.”

“We’re a very young team,”said Foran coach Casey Blake. “And I think that Law was able to take advantage in certain areas. We’re trying to development with each game. So that makes us a work in progress.”

Both teams play again on Thursday. Foran will host North Haven and while Sacred Heart Academy visits Law.

