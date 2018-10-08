Letter: Mayor Blake backs Beatty to be State Representative

To the Editor:

Ellen Beatty is running to become our next State Representative for the 119th District, and I wholeheartedly support her. As Milford’s First District Alderman, Ellen has been instrumental in many of our city’s successes. She plays a crucial role in Milford’s economic prosperity, helping us achieve the enviable status of being the only town in the state to lower taxes in each of the past three years. She has been influential in many of the projects that make our city a desirable place to live — the new splash pad and pickleball courts at Eisenhower Park, better programs for seniors and families, and initiatives that help protect our environment.

Ellen Beatty has served in many educational, health care and business capacities throughout her career, including Vice President of Academic Affairs at Southern Connecticut State University. Her skills in education and management are extraordinary. When she gets to Hartford, she has pledged to work for safe and effective schools and to stop the decline in state funding to public higher education.

I can’t think of a more dedicated, intelligent and compassionate person to speak and care for our community than Ellen. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has said of her, “Ellen has a proven track record in fiscal management, strategic planning and consensus building.”

Ellen has pledged to fight for Milford’s seniors and our vulnerable citizens who face drastic cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and other necessary services. I urge you all to vote for Ellen Russell Beatty as our next State Representative.

Mayor Ben Blake