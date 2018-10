Senior Center calendar 10-8 to 10-14

The Milford Senior Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Milford.

10-08-2018 to 10-14-2018

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY October 8, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group October 22

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 Line Dance- Last Class October 15

4:00 p.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize for 6 weeks

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, October 9, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

9:15 a.m. Intro to Chess

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club October 30 – Bel Canto by Ann Patchett

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, October 10, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

10:00 MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, October 11, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited October 4th and 18th

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Naturopathic and You

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, October 12, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:30 a.m. MSC Choir

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome

However Friday, October 26th, Pickle Ball will bgin at 3:00 p.m.

SUNDAY

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.00 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU October 15- October 19

Monday, Shepherd’s Pie, tossed salad, corn bread; Tuesday, breaded fish with lemon and Tartar, cole slaw, roasted potatoes; Wednesday, FLU SHOTS No mini lunch. Hot dogs will be available for purchase in the kitchen, Thursday, Chicken Florentine, Rice Pilaf, buttered carrots; Friday, hot seafood on a roll, cole slaw, roasted potatoes.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

11/12 Mohegan Sun… $27.00 Join us for last casino date for 2018! casino bonus & meal voucher

10/11 Hudson Valley Tour…$110.00 (lunch incl.)1st stop is Boscobel, an elegant Federal period house museum with breathtaking views of the Hudson River. Next is lunch on the waterfront & cruising on an authentic Mississippi Paddle wheeler for hopefully some lovely foliage viewing down the Hudson.

October 29th…Oktoberfest Again! @ Kruckers Picnic Grove, NY…$99.00 Just like being in Munich! What a day of authentic German Food, Music and dancing… Beer, wine, and food nonstop! What fun!

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC…All the favorites and the New African American Museum & Center, Much too Much to mention here, come by or call for detailed flyer and registration. Deposits of $100.00 p.p. due if space is still available. If you haven’t been in years you will be amazed at the changes and what’s new & old!

November 24th…MYSTIC BOAT PARADE – $93.00 Start the holiday season off by spending a day in Mystic! Our first spot of the day is lunch at the Steak Loft Restaurant. Mystic’s best steakhouse and top seafood restaurant are one and the same. Since 1973, the Steak Loft has featured premium beef, and fresh seafood. After lunch, spend some free-time in Olde Mystic Village. You will have time to explore the unique shops, & stroll the village, before the 17th annual boat parade starts. The Christmas tree lighting is at 6. This is followed by the much-anticipated Mystic lighted boat parade. You can watch from both sides of the river as the decorated and glowing procession of ships float past. Space limited

December 6th…HOLIDAY TEA @ CARAMOOR – $125.00 Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts located in Katonah NY, our destination for exceptional music, captivating programs, spectacular gardens & grounds. A guided tour on the historic Rosen House (decorated for the holidays) begins our day, then sit back and relax in the majestic music room for a holiday concert… followed by a Holiday tea consisting of sandwiches, scones, desserts and teas. A wonderful day!

December 11th…THE NEW YORK TENORS @ Westchester Dinner Theatre $105.00 (lunch included) A holiday themed show spotlighting the singing voices of a legendary singing policeman, Daniel Rodriguez, famed Irish tenor, Andy Cooney and the gifted Christopher Macchio. 3 brilliant individuals, who combined, create a formidable force that should not be missed. An incredible continuation of holiday trips! Space limited!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These sell out FAST! Trips are operated

On our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive… (We will waitlist nonmembers)

October 9th LOCKWOOD MATHEWS MANSION in Norwalk $55.00 (lunch incl.)Built by renowed financier & railroad tycoon LeGrand Lockwood from 1864-1868, the Mansion, with its unparalled architecture and inteiors. Illustrates magnificently the beauty & splendor of the Victorian Era. A marvel of it’s time. Pick up a detailed flyer on this one! What an incredible tour for sure!

October 16th COMEDY & DANCING @ Aqua Turf $65.00 (includes lunch)Chris&Tom fresh from Comedy Central and Ceasar’s Palace along with Perfect Timing Band will leave you laughing in your seats as you leave! Begin and end the day with outstanding dance music along with an outstanding menu! Wear your dancing shoes

October 18th FOLIAGE RIDE on the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Paddlewheeler $45.00 (box lunch on the boat) We start with an hour ride on the train, moving on to the Paddlewheeler where we enjoy our box lunch as we sail the Ct. River for 90 minutes taking in the beautiful scenery & wildlife, past Gillette Castle and Goodspeed Opera House surrounded by wonderful fall foliage!

Broadway @ The Bushnell.. come by for the full list of 2018-2019 Shows! Fiddler On The Roof (11/10) and Hamilton (12/26) were released Sept. 10th, hope you have been in the center to pick them up sooner than getting this Bulletin and will be first to go! Unfortunately much is time sensitive!Pick up all details on the Travel Wall!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips ahead. Trips are NON Refundable or CAN be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119