Cross country: Law’s Katelyn Konareski returns with win

Katelyn Konareski returned to the Jonathan Law girls cross country team from a season-long bout with shin splints in impressive fashion, capturing first place in Friday’s four-way meet with Platt Tech, West Haven and Stratford.

Konareski ran 21 minutes, 59 seconds for the 3.1-mile course.

The meet was dominated by Law.

Jenna Wasserman was second in 22:43 and sisters Jocelyn and Lindsay Konlian took third and fourth in 23:13 and 23:32, respectively.

Law’s Sarah Paulus finished fifth in 24:10.

Law wound up taking the first 11 places, winning each meet 15-50.

The wins give coach Lynwood Schulte’s team a 12-3 record for the season.