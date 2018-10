The annual Blessing of Animals will be held in conjunction with the feast of St. Francis of Assisi on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 12:30 p.m. The blessing will be held on the St. Mary Church grounds in the back where the statue of St. Francis of Assisi is located.

Dogs must be on leashes and cats and other animals in crates.

St. Mary Church is located at 70 Gulf Street in Milford.