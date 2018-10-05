Police trying to ID suspect from 2016 robbery in downtown Milford

The Milford Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect from a 2016 robbery in Milford.

Police said the armed robbery took place Aug. 10, 2016 at approx-imately 11:20 am. A black man approx-imately 5’7, thin build, wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers approached two men in the rear parking lot of People’s Bank at 190 Broad St., and demanded the men give him all their money. The suspect showed the men a pistol that was concealed in his pocket.

After the suspect received the money, he fled the scene on foot, police said.

Surveillance footage shows the man possibly getting into an older model, green four-door sedan in front of the bank. Police said they believe the suspect saw one of the male victims make a bank transaction and waited for him out in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department, 203-878-6551, or Detective Rick Mahoney, 203-783-4727 or [email protected].

Reference Case #4390-16.