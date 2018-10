Absentee ballots are now available in the city clerk’s office, located in the Parsons Government Center, 70 West River St.

Anyone who would like an application may click here, fill out the form and return it to the office in person or by mail to: Joanne M. Rohrig, City Clerk, 70 West River Street, Milford CT 06460.

For more information call 203-783-3210.