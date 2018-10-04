Cross country: Lawmen take third at Neubauer Invitational

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team earned a third place trophy in the Neubauer Invitational at Sheehan High School.

For the third consecutive meet, Michael Loschiavo was the overall winner for coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen to earn a trophy for his effort in less than ideal conditions.

Tyler McKenna-Hansen followed closely in fifth place and received a medal for finishing in the top ten.

Sophomore Charles Wang, having lost both shoes in the muddy fields, came in third for Law in the scoring, followed by Dan Wasserman and Nick Shugrue.