Milford Mirror

Cross country: Lawmen take third at Neubauer Invitational

By Milford Mirror on October 4, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team earned a third place trophy in the Neubauer Invitational at Sheehan High School.

For the third consecutive meet, Michael Loschiavo was the overall winner for coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen to earn a trophy for his effort in less than ideal conditions.

Tyler  McKenna-Hansen followed closely in fifth place and received a medal for finishing in the top ten.

Sophomore Charles Wang, having lost both shoes in the muddy fields, came in third for Law in the scoring, followed by Dan Wasserman and Nick Shugrue.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Man wanted for burglary at Cumberland Farms Next Post This Weekend: Concerts, play, exhibits and more
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress