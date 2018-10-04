Man wanted for burglary at Cumberland Farms

Police are looking for a man they say burglarized Cumberland Farms, 258 Boston Post Rd., Sept. 29, at 11:45 p.m.

Police say the male suspect waited for the cash register to be opened and then reached over and took the cash from inside. The man exited the store and fled the scene in a vehicle. He headed northbound on Plains Road towards I-95, police said.

The man is described as black or hispanic, in his mid 30s, approximately 5`7″ to 5`8″ with a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department, Detective McMahon at 203-783-4753, or [email protected]