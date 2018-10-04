Letter: Alderman backs Beatty for state representative

To the Editor:

On Nov. 6, voters are presented with a rare opportunity to fill a vacancy in the position of State Representative in the 119th District.

Fortunately for us, my Milford aldermanic colleague, Ellen Russell Beatty has offered her vast educational and administrative expertise on issues that affect Orange and Milford.

As a Milford alderman, Ellen listens, gathers facts and performs research, seeks input, refines her thinking, and then forms an opinion. Her intelligence, care for people, principles, and inclusive team viewpoint will serve Orange and Milford well. I am an enthusiastic advocate for Ellen’s election as State Representative.

Bryan Anderson

Milford Alderman, 5th District