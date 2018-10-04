Letter: Why question mandatory climate change education?

To the Editor:

I moved to Milford 30 years ago for many reasons, but Long Island Sound was on top. I live just 100 yards from the staircase leading to the beach and the water. Over the years that beach has climbed about four of the steps and because the tides have reached so much higher, there is barely enough room for horseshoe crabs to lay their eggs in dry sand. There used to be dozens and dozens. Not anymore.

But this, along with other trends that seem to be pointing in a dangerous direction, make it difficult to understand how, with this summer’s record-breaking heat and last winter’s endless days of freezing cold and rain, someone could question the need to study climate change in our schools. Those of us who consider it the foremost battle the world must wage, can’t understand why anyone would stand in the way of our children looking at its effects and thinking about what to do to mitigate or postpone them. After all, it’s their future. Would we question the need for mandatory fire drills?

So why would Pam Staneski be against a mandate to teach climate change in our public schools? Isn’t it a civic duty to inform children, in a constructive way, of the threats not only to our planet (desertification), our country (forest fires and floods), our town (Gloria, Irene, and Sandy)? The cost of these hurricanes to New England has been over $15 billion. That’s $15,000,000,000 of the taxpayer’s money.

Barbara Milton