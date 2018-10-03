Girls soccer: Law’s Wirth earns decisive goal

Jonathan Law’s Jocelyn Wirth charged in from the weak-side wing to pounce on a free ball and follow her goal into the net to score the only tally when the Lady Lawmen defeated Foran High in an SCC girls soccer match on Wednesday.

Wirth’s game-winner was set up by a quick passing sequence. Grace Wooten slotted a pass to Wirth, who one-timed the ball to Samara Thacker at the top of the box.

A Lion defender was on the spot and the tight marking resulted in the ball kicking to the left.

Wirth had never stopped to watch and was rewarded for her hustle with a wide-open look with 23:07 remaining in the second half.

Lion keeper Emily Wheaton never had a chance to reverse course.

Law improved to 2-1-4; Foran is 2-5-1.

“This is probably the first game we started with intensity and held it throughout,” Law coach JD Rhode said. “It was one thing we were looking to improve on. It was an even match all game. Foran put a lot of pressure on us, especially in the second half. It was dangerous to the end.”

Law keeper Jillian Hall made a diving stop on a Courtney Musante shot with 1:35 left on the clock.

With the game scoreless six minutes into the second session, Musante finished off a long-stretch of activity in the Law 30 when she took a pass from Sara Portoff and rocketed a shot that Hall knocked wide with her right hand.

Law’s Andriana Bruno cleared the subsequent corner opportunity.

“Courtney had a nice shot at the upper 90 and the low post,” Lion coach Casey Blake said of her freshman striker. “She had some really good shots. We need more of those from the rest of the girls, but I’m proud of their effort.”