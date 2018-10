The Lauralton Hall volleyball team defeated Mercy High, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15 in Middletown on Wednesday.

With the win the Crusaders raised their record to 6-4, while the Tigers fall to 0-12.

Theresa Piscitelli had 9 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists and 6 digs.

Maddi Marrone 2 aces and 6 digs.

Sydney O’Neil 3 kills and 1 block.

Anna Farruggio had 12 assists.

Mercy’s Frankie Pokorski had 6 kills and 3 blocks.

Olivia Smith 4 kills and 3 aces.

Jordan Masse had 10 assists and 10 digs.