Boys soccer: Law blanks Foran

The Jonathan Law boys soccer team used its prowess on set pieces to post a 2-0 victory over visiting Foran High on Wednesday night at Lawmen Stadium in a Southern Connecticut Conference match.

The Lawmen, who improved to 4-4-1, converted off a corner kick with 29:31 left in the first half. Troy Anderson drove a corner into the 18-yard box, with Kyle Goglia getting a touch on the ball. It found the foot of Jon Vitale, who struck the ball straight down the middle and into the back of the net.

Goglia then put the game away with 16 minutes left to play, providing the final scoreline. Freshman Lex Edwards lofted a free kick into the box from 50 yards out, after a Lion foul. Goglia got behind the Foran backline and nudged a header past keeper Luca Marinelli to seal the victory.

The loss dropped Foran’s record to 2-4-3 overall.