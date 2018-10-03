Pair charged with stealing cash register from Redwood Inn

Two people have been arrested and charged with stealing a cash register from the Redwood Inn in Milford.

Milford police received a report Oct. 2 of a cash register found inside of a porto-potty at Grove Circle Park in Milford.

It was determined that the register was from the Redwood Inn, 341 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Officers responded and spoke with the owner of the Redwood Inn, who was just opening the business and found the register to be missing. An extensive investigation, which included a K-9 track, led to the apprehension of two people.

Nicholas Melita, 26, of 2 Baldwin St., Milford and Danielle Gaetano, 33, of 50 Middleberry St., Stamford, are accused of entering the Redwood Inn after hours and stealing the cash register. Further investigation showed that Gaetano had an active warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court on Sept. 6, stemming from a motor vehicle arrest by CSP Troop G on Aug. 2, police said. The investigation also led to the arrest of Melita, who is also accused of entering Wheel’s gas station, 313 Naugatuck Avenue, in the early morning hours on Oct. 2, and demanding money from the register.