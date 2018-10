The Milford Police Department began an investigation in September into an identity theft/fraud case.

The female suspect pictured is accused of opening credit card accounts at multiple stores in the Meriden, Trumbull and Stamford malls using a stolen identity.

If anyone can identify the woman in the photo or the male accomplice in the photo they are asked to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Rick Mahoney at 203-783-4727 or [email protected].

Reference case #4631-18.