Girls volleyball: Jonathan Law defeats Foran Lions, 3-0

The Jonathan Law girls volleyball team turned back Foran High, 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-16), in the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

“The team made me happy,” Lady Lawmen coach Stacy Loch said after her club improved to 6-4.

“It is always a long coaster-ride, from match to make and even between games. They really played together.”

Senior co-captain Katie Eighmy had 11 kills and 11 digs.

Classmate and captain Pam Ellison had 12 digs as libero, to go with three aces.

Erin Mower (five digs) had 16 assists and Liv Kowalski 11 from the setter position.

Maddie Lula added 10 kills.

“Law was very scrappy and brought a lot of energy to the court,” Foran coach Julie Johnson said.

The Lions (3-8) were led by Mary Grace Weissauer with 14 digs.

Makenna Prete and Britney Lynch each had five kills.

The first set was tied at 9-all through one service rotation.

With Law leading 17-15, Ellison went to the stripe and served five winners.

She had a pair of aces. Eighmy and Eden van Waveren had winning spikes.

Foran climbed back within 22-19 on a Tori Lanese ace, before Alexis Neider’s hit through a blocker returned serve to Law.

Four side-out points gave the Lady Lawmen a 25-21 win.

Kowalski had a four-point run in serve, and Eighmy ran off four as well, to propel Law to an 18-9 lead after one rotation in game two.

Law’s Erin Goodwin showed off her versatility, especially down the stretch, as the Lions’ Jillian Montano, Weissauer and Lanese looked to bring their team back.

Two Goodwin spikes resulted in side outs, before Neider had three winners for a 22-9 advantage.

Foran fought off four game-points, with Prete, Montano, Samantha O’Neill and Kailey Lowenberg (ace) leading the charge.

Eighmy was on the receiving end of an Emily Morey to Kowalski combination and had the decisive kill in the 25-15 victory.

Kaitlyn McNellis served Law to the lead in game three.

Goodwin added a three-point run, but Lanese had a three-point stay of her own including an ace.

Eighmy got the side out and Kowalski ran off six points for a 16-10 lead.

Ellison added a three-point run, but Foran’s Paige Carlson countered with two winners.

A Goodwin spike returned serve to Neider for the match-deciding point.