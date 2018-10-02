Milford Mirror

Swimming and diving: Lady Lions fall to unbeaten Tigers

By Milford Mirror on October 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High lost to Daniel Hand, 91-87, in an SCC girls swimming and diving match in Milford on Tuesday.

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions are 3-3; Daniel Hand 4-0.

200 MR: Hand (Alessandra Betts, Ava Dougherty, Erin Reilly, Ava Keane) 2:06.28; 200 Free: Jordan Macdonald, F, 2:00.85; 200 IM: Emma Bell, F, 2:29.53; 50 Free: Reilly, H, 26.89; Diving: Julia Bloomfield, H, 185.30; 100 Fly: Bell, F, 1:09.98; 100 Free: Reilly, H, 58.55; 500 Free: Abbigail Chemacki, H, 5:21.81; 200 Free Relay: Hand (Ruby Redlich, Reilly, Keane, Mendonca) 1:47.96; 100 Back: Isabelle Connelly, F, 1:12.48; 100 Breaststroke: Kaya Vital, F, 1:17.83; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Emily Eschweiler, Ana O’Connor, Bell, Macdonald) 4:08.69.

