HomeFront offers free home repair for low-income families

HomeFront is looking for residents in need of home repairs for its upcoming 32nd annual repair blitz in spring 2019. Interested homeowners must apply before Nov. 16 in order to be considered for help in the 2019 season.

HomeFront offers help with faulty windows, doors, steps, railings, leaky roofs, painting, plumbing and electrical needs at no cost to qualifying, low-income homeowners. Help is available throughout most of Connecticut, as well as Westchester County, New York. All inquiries are kept confidential.

Information on how to apply for help, how to volunteer for HomeFront, or how to make a donation can be found by calling 1-800-887- 4673 or by visiting homefrontprogram.org.