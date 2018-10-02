Former President Obama endorses Maroney

Former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of James Maroney in the race for State Senate in the 14th Senate District, which is comprised of all of Milford and Orange and parts of West Haven and Woodbridge.

On his Twitter account, President Obama tweeted: “Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something — to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service.”

Maroney is listed among his Connecticut endorsements.

“As a former state senator himself, President Obama recognizes the importance of electing strong leaders at the state level,” said Maroney. “It is quite an honor to receive the President’s

endorsement and know that he believes in our campaign and our fight for a world class education, a responsible state budget and in helping the middle class to succeed and flourish. This distinction will only fuel our fire to win and give the people of Milford, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge the representation they deserve.”