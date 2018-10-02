Business group supports Kennedy

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed House candidate Kathy Kennedy in her bid for the 119th Assembly District, Milford & Orange.

According to the NFIB CT, they believe Kennedy “will be committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Connecticut.”

“I am privileged to earn the NFIB endorsement,” said Kathy Kennedy. “My message is simple, affordability; affordability for taxpayers and for job creators. We need a state that fosters opportunity for all size businesses. We should not pick winners and losers. Give all businesses a chance to succeed instead of always being an impediment to company and job growth.”