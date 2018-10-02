Milford Mirror

Business group supports Kennedy

By Milford Mirror on October 2, 2018 in Lead News, Politics & Elections ·

Kathy Kennedy

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed House candidate Kathy Kennedy in her bid for the 119th Assembly District, Milford & Orange.

According to the NFIB CT, they believe Kennedy “will be committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Connecticut.”

“I am privileged to earn the NFIB endorsement,” said Kathy Kennedy. “My message is simple, affordability; affordability for taxpayers and for job creators. We need a state that fosters opportunity for all size businesses. We should not pick winners and losers. Give all businesses a chance to succeed instead of always being an impediment to company and job growth.”

Tags: ,

Previous Post Binge and Repeat: Iron Fist returns with a twist Next Post New school superintendent getting to know the city
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress