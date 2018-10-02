Police spend morning tracking suspect in north Milford

Police tweeted early Tuesday morning about activity in the area of West Rutland Road near Plains Road, citing suspicious activity and possible more car break-ins.

In a second tweet police asked residents in the area of Plains Road and Naugatuck Ave. that if they observe a man wearing black pants and an orange hoodie to call the police department. “The subject is possibly involved in several motor vehicle thefts overnight,” police said.

The police Twitter page has video of the suspect asking an area resident for directions at approximately 6:30am. Police were still in the area at the time.

A final tweet said than an extensive search by a Milford PD K-9 unit and drone usage had ended unsuccessfully. Milford police ask if anyone sees or encounters the suspect to contact them at 203-878-6551.

