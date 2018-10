The Lauralton Hall volleyball team improved to 5-4 with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 25-20) win over Branford on Monday night.

Theresa Piscitelli led the Crusaders with 11 kills, 14 aces and six digs.

Abby Paine had five kills and an ace.

Sydney O’Neil had two kills and two aces.

Anna Farruggio had 16 assists.

The Hornets (2-8) were led by Taryn Broughal (12 kills, 6 blocks) and Diana Karosas (15 kills, 21 digs).