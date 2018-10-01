Boys soccer: Foran Lions shut out East Haven High

Brendan May and Caleb Tondora scored two goals each to lead the Foran High boys soccer team to a 6-0 victory over East Haven on Monday.

Luke Tuozzola and Thomas Kummer had the others goals for coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions (2-3-3).

Kummer had two assists.

Danny Silva, Tondora, May and Eric Haig had assists.

May’s first goal came in the 10th minute, followed in rapid fashion by Tuozzola (12th minute) and May’s second tally (14th minute)

Tondora scored goals in the 21st minute, and again in the first minute after intermission.

Luca Marinelli and Mark McGeehan combined in net to post the shut out.

Asa Myers made 10 saves for East Haven (0-7-1).

Foran will visit Jonathan Law (3-4-1) on Wednesday at 5:30.