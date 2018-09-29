Girls cross country: Jonathan Law sweeps four opponents

Jonathan Law’s Kaylee Brotherton took first overall in 21 minutes, 22 seconds and senior Laura Dennigan ran a gutsy race to take third overall over a soggy 3.1-mile course at Eisenhower Park on Friday, leading coach Linwood Schulte’s squad to a sweep of a five-way meet.

Brotherton took control from the start and never looked back in recording her second individual overall victory, while Dennigan battled her way through a pack of about 10 runners to take third in 21:58.

Law beat Lyman Hall 26-29, topped Laurelton Hall 22-35 and then defeated North Haven and North Branford 15-50.

The key to Law’s sweep was the running of its third, fourth and fifth runners — freshman Jenna Wasserman (8th, 22:47), and sisters sophomore Jordyn Konlian (11th, 23:11) and freshman Lindsey Konlian (15th, 23:39).

The trio helped break up bunches of runners from both Lyman Hall and Laurelton Hall to secure the victory.

“It was an outstanding meet for the girls, because everyone improved their times and ran tough races,’’ Schulte said. “They didn’t just run, they raced.’’

The course was cross country in its truest form as runners had to traverse muddy conditions and a course with numerous puddles from the recent rainfall in Milford.

The wins improve Law’s record to 9-3.