Boys cross country: Lawmen win two of three decisions

With all the weather problems this season, the Jonathan Law boys cross country team ran on back to back days.

In its meet on Friday on a rain-soaked course at Eisenhower Park, coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen defeated Lyman Hall (27-28) and North Branford (15-50) while losing a close one to North Haven.

Michael Loschiavo again led the Lawmen with his first place time of 17:28, followed by Tyler McKenna-Hansen a close second in 17:32.

Dan Wasserman followed in 9th place at 18:57.

Junior Nick Shugrue was 14th with a personal best time of 19:39.

The next three finishers for Law were Charles Wang (20:05), Amir Elhewl (20:27) and James Marino (20:32).