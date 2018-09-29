Milford Mirror

Boys cross country: Lawmen win two of three decisions

By Milford Mirror on September 29, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

With all the weather problems this season, the Jonathan Law boys cross country team ran on back to back days.

In its meet on Friday on a rain-soaked course at Eisenhower Park, coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen defeated Lyman Hall (27-28) and North Branford (15-50) while losing a close one to North Haven.

Michael  Loschiavo again led the Lawmen with his first place time of 17:28, followed by Tyler McKenna-Hansen a close second in 17:32.

Dan Wasserman followed in 9th place at 18:57.

Junior Nick Shugrue was 14th with a personal best time of 19:39.

The next three finishers for Law were Charles Wang (20:05), Amir Elhewl (20:27) and James Marino (20:32).

