Girls volleyball: Lady Lawmen top Lauralton Hall, 3-1

Jonathan Law’s volleyball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 3-1 (23-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15), on Friday.
Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen improved to 5-3; the Crusaders are 4-4.
Law’s Katie Eighmy had 15 kills and nine digs.
Maddie Lula had eight kills and six aces.
Eryn Mower had 27 assists.
Alexis Neider had nine kills and a pair of blocks.
For Lauralton, Caroline Fabrizio had a pair of aces.
Anna Farruggio had seven aces and 10 assists.
Abigail Paine had seven service points.
Bella Milici had three kills.
Theresa Piscitelli had six kills and three digs.