Girls volleyball: Lady Lawmen top Lauralton Hall, 3-1

Jonathan Law’s volleyball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 3-1 (23-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15), on Friday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen improved to 5-3; the Crusaders are 4-4.

Law’s Katie Eighmy had 15 kills and nine digs.

Maddie Lula had eight kills and six aces.

Eryn Mower had 27 assists.

Alexis Neider had nine kills and a pair of blocks.

For Lauralton, Caroline Fabrizio had a pair of aces.

Anna Farruggio had seven aces and 10 assists.

Abigail Paine had seven service points.

Bella Milici had three kills.

Theresa Piscitelli had six kills and three digs.

