Boys soccer: Jonathan Law turns back Notre Dame, 3-2

Jonathan Law prevailed, 3-2, Friday afternoon in a tightly contested boys soccer matchup with visiting Notre Dame West Haven.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen (3-3-1) got on the board in the fifth minute when Lex Edwards scored his second goal of the season after he converted a penalty kick to give Law a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later Troy Anderson found Jon Vitale to give Law a 2-0 lead.

ND got a goal two minutes after when Matt Consorte beat Law goalie Jaden Wywoda far post on a shot.

Christian Lombardo evened the game off a free kick, when he lofted a ball over Wywoda and found the back of the net from 30 yards out.

Jon Vitale scored his second goal of the game off a beautiful free kick from 25 yards out to give Law the lead at the end of the first half.

The second half both defenses played tough and it ended in a 3-2 game.

Law keeper’s Wywoda and Majkut combined to make five saves

ND-West Haven keeper Jay Brennan made six saves.

Law will travel to North Haven on Monday night.