Boys soccer: Jonathan Law turns back Notre Dame, 3-2

Jonathan Law prevailed, 3-2, Friday afternoon in a tightly contested boys soccer matchup with visiting Notre Dame West Haven.
Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen (3-3-1) got on the board in the fifth minute when Lex Edwards scored his second goal of the season after he converted a penalty kick to give Law a 1-0 lead.
Ten minutes later Troy Anderson found Jon Vitale to give Law a 2-0 lead.
ND got a goal two minutes after when Matt Consorte beat Law goalie Jaden Wywoda far post on a shot.
Christian Lombardo evened the game off a free kick, when he lofted a ball over Wywoda and found the back of the net from 30 yards out.
Jon Vitale scored his second goal of the game off a beautiful free kick from 25 yards out to give Law the lead at the end of the first half.
The second half both defenses played tough and it ended in a 3-2 game.
Law keeper’s Wywoda and Majkut combined to make five saves
ND-West Haven keeper Jay Brennan made six saves.
Law will travel to North Haven on Monday night.