Football: Foran done in by Lyman Hall’s ground game

The Foran High football team fell victim to Lyman Hall-Wallingford’s grind-it-out, ball-control offense on Friday night in dropping a 20-10 Southern Connecticut Conference intra-tier game at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex.
“They simply ground it out against us in that second half,” said Foran coach Tom Drew. “And, many times tonight when we had the ball we shot ourselves in the foot. For the second week in a row, our wounds were self-inflicted.”
Foran, which saw its record fall to 1-3, had 221 yards of offense as quarterback Andrew Janik rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 17 carries.
Senior receiver Max Tavitian caught six of Janik’s eight completions for 53 yards.
The Trojans, who won for the second time in 2018, wound up with 261 yards of total offense. Of that, 201 came on the ground where workhorse back Austin Ruiz rushed for 122 yards on 27 carries and scored a touchdown.
Lyman Hall scored off the game’s opening drive, going 82 yards on 12 plays as Ruiz carried it in from two yards out. Jake Lynn’s conversion kick gave the Trojans a quick 7-0 lead.
“We’re not that fancy,” said Lyman Hall coach Bill Weyrauch. “We do things in an old-fashioned way, running long drives and eating as much time as we can off the clock. That first series was pretty typical of how we’re playing this year.”
The Trojans got their second TD and took a 14-0 lead off a turnover when Shakespeare Rodriquez returned one of four interceptions 19 yards for a score by at 9:04 of the second quarter.
Foran then used a 4-yard run by Janek and a 20-yard field goal from Koray Demirhan to make it a 14-9 game at halftime.
But Lyman Hall several lengthy drives in the second half and got its final score of the game with 2:59 remaining on a 27-yard run by Furkan Parcal.
Both teams now have bye weeks. Foran returns to action on Oct. 12 when it plays host to Bunnell while Lyman Hall will be at Ledyard that night.
“We’re going to right this ship,” Drew said. “And we’ll do it as a team.”