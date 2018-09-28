Milford Mirror

Girls cross country: Jonathan Law sweeps three foes

September 28, 2018

The Jonathan Law girls cross country team swept to three victories Thursday with 15-50 wins over Hamden, Hillhouse and West Haven.

Sophomore standout Kaylee Brotherton led the way for Law with a second-place overall finish in 21 minutes, 41 seconds for the 3.1-mile course.

Law then swept fourth through 12th places overall.

Laura Dennigan was fourth in 22:20, followed by freshman Jenna Wasserman (fifth, 22:49), Jordyn Konlian  (sixth, 23:21) and Phoebe Fiore (seventh, 24:00).

The victories improved coach Linwood Schulte’s team’s record to 4-4.

