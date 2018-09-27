Girls volleyball: Foran Lions lose five-setter to Tigers

The Foran High girls volleyball team, down two sets to Daniel Hand of Madison, battled back to force a fifth game before losing 3-2 in the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Tigers (5-4) used its height advantage to earn wins of 25-15 and 25-11.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (3-6) took a 7-2 lead in the third set, before the SCC rivals went toe-to-toe the rest of the way.

Tied at 25-all, Foran’s Mary Grace Weissauer served a pair of winners with the decisive point coming off a Tori Lanese pass to Jillian Montano, who set Britney Lynch to extend the match 27-25.

The fourth game followed serve, so to speak.

The Lions jumped in front and then fought off coach Ally Johnson’s Tigers, as Lynch had an ace to garner a 26-24 decision.

Daniel Hand won the fifth set, 15-13, with Molly Sawyer serving the final two points.

For the Lions, Makenna Prete had six aces and three blocks.

Lynch had nine kills and seven digs.

Sawyer had six aces for the Tigers.

Allie Nelson had four aces, 15 kills and seven digs.

Kylie Corniello had 30 assists.