Girls volleyball: Lady Lawmen lose to road savvy Hamden

The Jonathan Law girls volleyball team lost to the road warriors from Hamden High, 3-1, on Thursday.

Hamden played its ninth straight road game, winning its fifth.

The Green Dragons (5-4) won on game scores of 28-26, 25-17 and 25-20.

The Lady Lawmen had a 25-21 victory in the second set.

Law (4-3) was paced by a 21-dig and perfect 21-for-21 service night from Pam Ellison.

Katie Eighmy had 11 kills and nine digs.

Hamden was led by Katie Epps who had 14 kills,15 digs and two service aces.

Naliah Grannell who had six kills, six blocks and three aces.