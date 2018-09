The Jonathan Law boys cross country team defeated West Haven (21-40) and Hillhouse (21-36) and lost to Hamden (28-29) on Thursday.

Mike Loschiavo led coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen with an overall first place finish in a time of 17:22 on the 5K course.

He was followed by Tyler McKenna-Hansen in third at 17:36.

Law’s next runners in the scorebook were Dan Wasserman at 18:28, Nick Shugrue at 19:54 and Amir Elhelw at 20:14

There were 14 personal best times run by the Lawmen.