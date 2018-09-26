Boys soccer: Jonathan Law pulls away in second half

Will Contaxis had a pair of goals and an assist when the Jonathan Law boys soccer team defeated Amistad Academy, 4-1, on Wednesday.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen improved to 2-3-1 in the season.

Law got on the board in the 11th minute when Contaxis played a ball across the box that Matt Evanko finished.

Law scored six minutes later off a feed from Fillipe Mourao when he found Cole Zamora, who then slotted it past the goalkeeper.

Amistad answered in the 39th minute when Daniel Reyes beat Law’s goalkeeper Tim Hanna on a corner kick. Amistad almost scored again when the hit the crossbar off a corner kick three minutes into the second half.

Law then controlled the second half and Contaxis scored twice.

The first one came in the 51st minute when he half volleyed a shot at the top of the 18-yard box and beat Tymauri Streater.

Contaxis finished the scoring in the 62 minute off a feed from Mourao .

Law’s keepers Hanna and Jaden Wywoda combined to make three saves.

Law was lead defensively by Troy Anderson, Kyle Goglia, Andrew Frenzel and Andrew Hertzog in the back.

Amistad got superb play from Streater, who made some outstanding saves in net recording 15 saves.

Law will host Notre Dame-West Haven Friday at 4:30.