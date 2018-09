The Foran High girls soccer team showed off its balance with a 5-0 victory over Career/Hillhouse in Milford on Wednesday.

Coach Casey Blake’s Lions (2-3-1) received first-half goals from Rylee Tondora, Tessa Malesky, Sara Portoff, Isabel Morales and Courtney Musante.

Musante and Malesky earned assists.

Emily Wheaton and Abigail Lucas combined in goal to post the shutout.