Jonathan Law played Amity High to a 3-3 draw in a meeting between SCC girls soccer rivals on Wednesday.

Coach JD Rhodes’ Lady Lawmen are now 1-1-3 on the season.

Law received goals from Samara Thacker, Grace Wootton and Jocelyn Wirth.

Wirth had an assist on Thacker’s goal that cut the Amity lead to 2-1 at the half.

Kaylee Huber scored three goals for the Spartans, now 5-1-1.

Amity led 22-6 in shots.

Law’s Jillian Hall had 12 saves.

Grace Lodewick had four saves for the Spartans.