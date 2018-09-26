Football: Lions hosting physical Trojan team Friday

Foran High will play host to Lyman Hall-Wallingford in an SCC football game on Friday night at 7.
Last week the Trojans lost to East Haven, 17-6, after defeating Montville 41-0 in week two. Branford defeated Lyman Hall, 26-21 in its opener.
Foran High is 1-2, with a win over Amity High (21-8) and losses to Wilbur Cross (14-13) and Harding High (34-9).
“Lyman Hall is a very talented, experienced, and physical football team,” Lion coach Tom Drew said. “They are a smash mouth wing-t offense that likes to keep the ball on the ground.
“Defensively we will have to be physical up front and swarm to the football to keep them in check. I think for the majority of the year our defense has risen to the challenge and prides themselves on stopping the run, however, this week will be a true test for us.
“Offensively, we need to keep moving the ball the way we have been inside the twenties, and when we reach the red zone we need to find points. Against Harding we had four red zone opportunities in which we came up with no points (in the first half alone).
“This week we have been preaching the idea of finishing and being mentally tough enough sustain and complete a drive.
“Overall, the kids are excited for the opportunity to play our first home game, in front of our fans. Our first three games have been on the road so it will feel great to be playing on familiar ground.”