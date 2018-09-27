Registrars will complete preliminary voter list

Notice of Corrections Session:

The Registrars of Voters will be in session on Tuesday, Oct. 2, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Registrars of Voters office, Parsons Municipal Office, 70 West River Street, to complete the preliminary voter list.

The session allows voters to come in person to remove their names from the active voter’s list, change their address within the municipality and make corrections and updates to their voter registration.

This is not the only time people can make these changes before the upcoming deadlines. However, it’s a session designated for that purpose which requires all registrars to be in their offices to accept changes by voters.