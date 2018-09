Pumpkins on the Pier takes place at Walnut Beach.

Friday, Oct. 5 is Pumpkins Eve, an adult event with craft beers, wine, music, and more.

Saturday, Oct. 6 is Pumpkins on the Pier, a family-oriented event with games, crafts, pumpkin carving, face painting, and more. Rain date is Oct. 7.

For more information on the events, visit: boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/pumpkinsonthepier/