Radiological Society honors Staneski

State Rep. Pam Staneski was recognized by the Radiological Society of Connecticut, receiving a 2018 Certificate of Appreciation for her support of patient-friendly healthcare legislation aimed at improving the detection of breast cancer in patients.

Staneski received her award at their semi-annual membership meeting on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the New Haven Lawn Club in New Haven.

“I am very grateful to receive this honor. The legislation I supported this session is an important step to take against the disease of breast cancer and ensures that women in our state have affordable access to tomosynthesis screenings,” said Staneski.

Staneski is a member of the legislature’s Public Health Committee and assisted in getting legislation passed in 2018 which will now include breast tomosynthesis in the definition of mammogram.

Breast tomosynthesis is an advanced type of mammogram that takes a 3(D) dimensional image to improve early detection of breast cancer. Under current law, women’s preventive services are covered at no cost share. The bill passed this year redefines the definition of mammogram and would require insurance companies to fully cover mammography and apply this screening test to subscribers’ deductibles.