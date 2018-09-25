Milford Mirror

Boynton and Maroney host veterans’ forum Oct. 1

September 25, 2018

Local veterans and their families are invited to attend an open forum with 14th District Democratic State Senate candidate James Maroney and 117th District State Representative candidate Cindy Wolfe Boynton at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, in the West Haven City Hall Harriet North Room, 2nd floor.

After a short presentation by Maroney and Boynton, audience members will be invited to ask questions, and share concerns, about issues related to veterans and their families.

The 14th District includes Milford, Orange, parts of West Haven and parts of Woodbridge. The 117th District includes parts of Milford, Orange and West Haven.

