Lauralton Hall volleyball improved to 4-2 on the season with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20) victory over West Haven on Monday.

Theresa Piscitelli had seven kills, six aces and five digs.

Maddie Marrone had 10 digs.

Caroline Fabrizio had two kills and two aces.

Anna Farruggio had 15 assists.

West Haven (2-5) was led by Noelle Noble (8 digs) and Gilliani Santanrello (4 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs).