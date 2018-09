The Jonathan Law girls soccer team lost to Mercy High of Middletown, 3-1, on Monday.

Grace Wootton, assisted by Jocelyn Wirth, scored a second-half goal for the Lady Lawmen, who trailed 1-0 at the half.

Lindsay Stevenson had two goals and Sophia Finkeldey one for Mercy.

Jillian Hall had nine saves for Law.

Alessandra Fronc made six saves for Mercy.