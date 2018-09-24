Swimming and diving: Foran Lions fall to unbeaten Cheshire

The Foran High girls swimming and diving team lost its first meet of the season when the unbeaten Cheshire Rams posted a 98-78 decision in Milford on Monday.

Jordan Macdonald was first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Emma Bell won the 100 breaststroke for coach Kristin Skuches’s 3-1 Lions.

Foran won the 200 freestyle relay behind Emma Fiorillo, Emily Eschweiler, Jessica Anderson and Ana O’Connor.

Eschweiler, O’Connor, Bell and Macdonald were first in the 400 freestyle relay.

200 MR: Cheshire (Nora Bergstrom, Ellie Murphy, Esther Han, Elli Haskes) 1:59.48; 200 Free: Sophie Murphy, C, 1:58.42; 200 IM: Bergstrom, C, 2:17.45; 50 Free: Julia Stevens, C, 26.30; Diving: Seinna Breton, C, 250.40; 100 Fly: Stevens, C, 59.55; 100 Free: Jordan Macdonald, F, 56.12; 500 Free: Jillian Stevens, C, 5:29.61; 200 Free Relay: Foran (Emma Fiorillo, Emily Eschweiler, Jessica Anderson, Ana O’Connor) 2:00.69; 100 Backstroke: Macdonald, F, 1:04.98; 100 Breaststroke: Emma Bell, F, 1:23.80; 400 Free Relay: Eschweiler, O’Connor, Bell, Macdonald) 4:13.19