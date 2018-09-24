Resident charged with possession of child pornography

Dean Barber, 59, of Milford was arrested this week and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to police, on June 19, the department’s Computer Crimes Unit located an IP address downloading and distributing child pornography. An investigation and search warrant revealed the IP address originated from a Milford residence.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the address.

The investigation determined that 488 video files containing child pornography were found on the homeowner’s computer, according to police.

On Sept. 20, Barber, 59, of 93 Morning Mist Rd., Milford, was taken into custody.

Barber is charged with possession of child pornography. He was released from police custody on a promise to appear in Milford Court Oct. 16.