Public Works team named employees of the month

Brian Gilronan, Todd Haight and Mark Robinson, team members within the Department of Public Works, have been named Employees of the Month for September.

After a review of all of the nominations, the selection committee chose this team from the highway/parks and garage divisions within the Department of Public Works as the winners for their dedicated service, teamwork and willingness to always go above and beyond expectations.

Gilronan was hired as a truck driver/laborer on May 10, 2010. On Oct. 31, 2011 he became a truck driver; on Jan. 26, 2015 he became a maintainer, and since March 4, 2017, he has been working as a truck driver/laborer.

Haight began his employment with the city on Nov. 22, 1999 as a truck driver/laborer and as of May 28, 2001, he has been working as a truck driver.

Hired Feb. 14, 2005, Robinson is an automotive mechanic with the city, maintaining and servicing Milford’s municipal vehicles.

The three men perform their individual job responsibilities with great skill, professionalism and dedication, city officials said in a prepared release.

“Their skills and dedication were called upon when the flagpole and flag on the city green were damaged during nor’easters that impacted the city,” states a city press release. “Without hesitation, Brian and Todd set about to restore the American flag and repair the halyard on the flagpole. Also severely damaged was the eagle that sits atop the flagpole. Thought to be beyond repair, with adept skill, Mark reconstructed the eagle. With Brian, Todd and Mark going above and beyond the call of duty, the restoration was done in time for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the American flag flies in all its glory with the eagle majestically atop the Milford green flag pole – the tallest in the State of Connecticut.”