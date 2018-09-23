Girls soccer: Law’s scoreless tie leaves room to improve

The Jonathan Law girls soccer team has the needed speed up top with senior Samara Thacker leading the charge, and the Lady Lawmen have good distributors in fellow seniors Abigail Bernstein and Jocelyn Wirth.

And, as the season rolls on, Law will score its share of goals.

So, following a 0-0 standoff last Thursday with North Branford, it was understandable why head coach J.D. Rhode was frustrated.

Not scoring goals can do that to you.

“We had a set game-plan coming into this match,” Rhode said. “We worked things well in practice. So, when you go out and don’t execute it in a game, when it doesn’t come to fruition, you’re disappointed.”

This is the third year that Law, of the Southern Connecticut Conference, has taken on North Branford, out of the Shoreline Conference.

Seeing at least five reasonably decent chances go by the board in the first 40 minutes, Law was stymied in the second half.

North Branford coach Pat Kozloski was also concerned about his team, especially its play over the first half. “We sat back and let them bring the ball to us,” Kozloski said. “I told these kids at halftime that we needed to play a much better offensive game. In doing that, we were able to move the ball and create a few chances. This really is a nice game for us. It gives us a chance to face a SCC. It will help us to prepare for the rest of our Shoreline schedule.”

Law took seven, first-half shots while allowing only three.

At the 23-minute mark, Alexis Voytek’s shot on goal sailed over the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Wirth’s header from out in front missed its mark.

Law’s best chance though came when Thacker maneuvered inside the defense and faced Thunderbirds’ keeper Allie Augur one-on-one. Thacker’s shot, however, was smothered by Augur when she dove for the ball.

In the second half, North Branford got only three shots but they held Law to one.

“We didn’t get the service that we needed and, if and when we did, we didn’t come through on our final touches,” Rhode said. “Neither team really created any clear chances for itself.”

OI left Rhode knowing that his team needed much more work for its upcoming Monday afternoon with Mercy of Middletown. The Tigers haven’t lost yet this season in five games.

The tie was Law’s second of the season against a win which came over Sacred Heart Academy.

Law held an 8-6 edge in shots. Augur made four saves in net for North Branford, 2-0-2. Three of them came in the first half. Jillian Hall made two saves for Law.